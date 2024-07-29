Everything we know about Victoria's bizarre new "Artcade"

Located on Fort Street in Victoria, the former jewellery store Old and Gold has been transformed into a vibrant and playful art exhibit described by one reviewer as “steampunk meets GarageBand meets Dance Dance Revolution meets Science World.”

Artcade by Monkey C Interactive opened this past June, and the goal is for guests to not only look at art but engage with it. You can explore your creativity by flipping switches, pressing buttons, and more with the venue’s 13 distinct interactive sculptures.

The interactive exhibits will feel familiar to those familiar with music festivals like Shambhala or Bass Coast. Monkey C Interactive, the creators of these sculptures, have showcased their work at festivals across North America, including Burning Man.

It’s a symphony of wild sounds, pulsating music, and blinking lights emanating from retrofitted vintage machines collected by the artists Scott Amos and David Parfit, who are known to blend antiques with modern technology to create engaging interactive art pieces (such as the duo’s 2016 Yates Street Parkade piano piece).

Check out the Artcade in downtown Victoria from Wednesday to Sunday, 2 pm to 10 pm.

Where: 706 Fort Street, Victoria

