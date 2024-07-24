12 concerts you NEED to see in Victoria this August

It’s summer in Victoria, so there are a ton of fun opportunities to see live music.
So, we figured we’d make it easy on you and compile some of the must-see concerts you need to make plans around.
Check out 12 concerts in Victoria this summer that you need to see below.
Phillips’ Backyarder: Reverb
The second weekend of the Phillips’ fest takes place between Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, with Earl Sweatshirt, Black Pumas, and Jungle set to headline.
Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria
When: Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11
Tickets: Between $105 to $271
Pagliacci’s 45th Anniversary Street Party
Celebrate Pagliacci’s 45th anniversary at this awesome block party with live performances from The Bills, The Marc Atkinson Trio, Yiddish Columbia State Orchestra, Capital City Syncopators, Gene Hardy & Miles Black, and many more!
Where: 1000 block of Broad Street
When: Saturday, August 24, from 4 to 10 pm
Tickets: Free!
Wonderment
This live ambient and electronic music festival takes place around Victoria between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 5. Venues include the Johnson Street Bridge, the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Event Centre (VEC), and Banfield Park.
When: Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5
Where: Various venues across Victoria
Tickets: Free except at the VEC
Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival
This festival brings a lineup of artists in the genres of blues, roots, country, rock, world, soul, and R&B to Victoria for a weekend.
When: Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25
Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street
Tickets: Between $39 to $99; some free events
BURNT and Hot Pot at Centennial Square
Thanks to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society an exquisite mix of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop is coming to Centennial Square on Friday, August 2 featuring Northern California reggae band Burnt and Victoria hip-hop band Hot Pot.
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Friday, August 2; doors at 4:20 pm
Tickets: Free!
The Dip at the Inner Harbour
On Friday, August 23, The Dip — a retro-soul rock band from Seattle — will play hits such as “Sure Don’t Miss You” and more at Ship’s Point in Victoria’s Inner Harbour starting at 7 pm.
Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street
When: Friday, August 23; doors at 6:30 pm
Tickets: $40+fees
Eventide at Centennial Square
This free music series in Centennial Square is giving you three opportunities this month to catch some touring and local acts. On August 7, Cavity Curiosity Shop will present a totally metal lineup; On August 14, it’ll be electro-pop and indie; and then on August 21, CFUV will present its final lineup of the season with pop, rock, and indie acts.
When: Wednesday, August 7; Wednesday, August 14; and Wednesday, August 21
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free!
The Soul Shakers at Willows Beach
With a stunning backdrop of Willows Beach, the Soul Shakers will run through the gamut of classic popular Soul, Motown and RnB tunes as well as many other popular tunes on Friday, August 15.
Where: 2798 Dalhousie Street, Oak Bay
When: Friday, August 15; starts at 6 pm
Tickets: Free
Latin Funk Night at the VEC
Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria.
When: Saturday, August 10; starts at 8:30 pm
Tickets: $25.50 online or $30 at the door
Sons of the East at the Capital Ballroom
Australian indie-folk trio Sons Of the East continue their tour through Victoria with opener Ben Goldsmith.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Wednesday, August 14; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: $27.50 + fees
The Get Down Comedy Jam at Lucky Bar
Host Alex Forman will have the best in Victoria comedy at the Lucky Bar including Nash Park, Henok Maresa, Rosa Graham, Evan Mumford, Shane Priestley, Burke Maru, Julya Van Der Sloot, Colton Turcotte, Mikey Dubbs and Barry Underwood.
When: Friday, August 2; from 10 pm to 2 am
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $16.52 + fees
Helado Negro at Upstairs Cabaret
Helado Negro is a singer-songwriter who sings bilingual in English and Spanish and explores Latinx identity in his songs, drawing from his upbringing in South Florida as the child of Ecuadoran immigrants.
When: Thursday, August 29; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $29.50 + fees