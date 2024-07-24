12 concerts you NEED to see in Victoria this August

It’s summer in Victoria, so there are a ton of fun opportunities to see live music.

So, we figured we’d make it easy on you and compile some of the must-see concerts you need to make plans around.

Check out 12 concerts in Victoria this summer that you need to see below.

The second weekend of the Phillips’ fest takes place between Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, with Earl Sweatshirt, Black Pumas, and Jungle set to headline.

Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria

When: Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11

Tickets: Between $105 to $271

Celebrate Pagliacci’s 45th anniversary at this awesome block party with live performances from The Bills, The Marc Atkinson Trio, Yiddish Columbia State Orchestra, Capital City Syncopators, Gene Hardy & Miles Black, and many more!

Where: 1000 block of Broad Street

When: Saturday, August 24, from 4 to 10 pm

Tickets: Free!

This live ambient and electronic music festival takes place around Victoria between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 5. Venues include the Johnson Street Bridge, the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Event Centre (VEC), and Banfield Park.

When: Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5

Where: Various venues across Victoria

Tickets: Free except at the VEC

This festival brings a lineup of artists in the genres of blues, roots, country, rock, world, soul, and R&B to Victoria for a weekend.

When: Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25

Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street

Tickets: Between $39 to $99; some free events

Thanks to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society an exquisite mix of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop is coming to Centennial Square on Friday, August 2 featuring Northern California reggae band Burnt and Victoria hip-hop band Hot Pot.

Where: Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Friday, August 2; doors at 4:20 pm

Tickets: Free!

On Friday, August 23, The Dip — a retro-soul rock band from Seattle — will play hits such as “Sure Don’t Miss You” and more at Ship’s Point in Victoria’s Inner Harbour starting at 7 pm.

Where: Ship’s Point Inner Harbour — 800 Block Wharf Street

When: Friday, August 23; doors at 6:30 pm

Tickets: $40+fees

This free music series in Centennial Square is giving you three opportunities this month to catch some touring and local acts. On August 7, Cavity Curiosity Shop will present a totally metal lineup; On August 14, it’ll be electro-pop and indie; and then on August 21, CFUV will present its final lineup of the season with pop, rock, and indie acts.

When: Wednesday, August 7; Wednesday, August 14; and Wednesday, August 21

Where: Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

With a stunning backdrop of Willows Beach, the Soul Shakers will run through the gamut of classic popular Soul, Motown and RnB tunes as well as many other popular tunes on Friday, August 15.

Where: 2798 Dalhousie Street, Oak Bay

When: Friday, August 15; starts at 6 pm

Tickets: Free

Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 10; starts at 8:30 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 10; starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $25.50 online or $30 at the door

Host Alex Forman will have the best in Victoria comedy at the Lucky Bar including Nash Park, Henok Maresa, Rosa Graham, Evan Mumford, Shane Priestley, Burke Maru, Julya Van Der Sloot, Colton Turcotte, Mikey Dubbs and Barry Underwood.

When: Friday, August 2; from 10 pm to 2 am

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $16.52 + fees

Helado Negro is a singer-songwriter who sings bilingual in English and Spanish and explores Latinx identity in his songs, drawing from his upbringing in South Florida as the child of Ecuadoran immigrants.