BC is known for hiking, and this hidden trail tucked away in Tofino should definitely be on your bucket list.

This scenic yet historic hike leads to the abandoned Canso Plane Crash Site dating back to WWII.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Canso 11007 crashed shortly after takeoff on February 12, 1945.

Despite all that time, the plane remains fairly intact on the side of a hill, with the exception of some damage it sustained during the crash.

The five-km hike inside the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (you’ll need to get admission) is relatively easy but has some muddy parts so make sure to wear proper footwear and be prepared to get a little dirty.

It begins just south of Radar Hill and passes through an old abandoned building.

Follow the spray-painted words that read “trail is this way” and exit out of the back of the building.

You’ll then travel through the muddy bog and pass a small pond in the shape of a perfect circle.

This pond is actually a crater that was formed when responders removed the bombs from the plane and detonated them near the wreckage.

Just beyond the pond, the plane crash site will come into view, nestled between the trees.

Travel up the trail on the right side of the plane to catch a glimpse inside and get a bunch of different angles of the wreckage.

It’s the perfect hiking spot for those who want to enjoy nature and take in a piece of the province’s history. Check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by y a s h b h a r g a v a (@yayyyshhh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine K M (@nadinespnwlife)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Chan (@vchan2313)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Hofmeier-Clark (@felice_jackie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassnae (@cassnae.mason)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by misaki (@mikoroo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie A. (@carrieleetheresa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki ✈︎ Dame Untamed (@dame_untamed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary | World Travel ? (@hils.thrills)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena (@happy.le.na)

Will you try this plane crash hike this year?