Exploring the mystery of Victoria's hidden tunnels

Oct 11 2024, 7:36 pm
Exploring the mystery of Victoria's hidden tunnels
Amelia Watford/Shutterstock

The idea of underground tunnels runs rampant in Victoria, adding a sense of mystery to the city’s already rich history. While not as elaborate as those in Pompeii or Seattle, Victoria is believed to have several passageways hidden beneath its streets.

Rumours swirl around tunnels beneath the Parliament Buildings, with some claiming they were designed as secret escape routes for politicians or used to transport illicit goods during Prohibition.

Apparently, beneath Government Street, a locked tunnel known as “The Bunker” once connected the Parliament Buildings to the Douglas Building, suggesting an underground network in the legislative precinct.

Another area, affectionately named “The Hall of Wonders,” is a tunnel beneath Hillside Mall that has transformed into a graffiti gallery.

Other notable areas include Broad Street, where the purple-hued glass blocks beneath your feet are actually areaways extending building basements, not tunnels. Additionally, a hidden room was discovered in 2013 behind a historic cobblestone retaining wall on Wharf Street, once used by the Hudson’s Bay Company for warehousing.

Because of these discoveries, rumours have swirled about the potential for other tunnels.

The biggest area of speculation has been Chinatown, but so far, hard evidence of these tunnels remains elusive. Still, tour guides and ghost hunters alike embrace the mystery, leaving locals and visitors to wonder if these tunnels, shrouded in myth, might hold untold stories of the city’s shadowy past.

Do you know of any tunnels in Victoria? Let us know in the comments.

