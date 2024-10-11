Exploring the mystery of Victoria's hidden tunnels

Other notable areas include Broad Street, where the purple-hued glass blocks beneath your feet are actually areaways extending building basements, not tunnels. Additionally, a hidden room was discovered in 2013 behind a historic cobblestone retaining wall on Wharf Street, once used by the Hudson’s Bay Company for warehousing.

Because of these discoveries, rumours have swirled about the potential for other tunnels.

The biggest area of speculation has been Chinatown, but so far, hard evidence of these tunnels remains elusive. Still, tour guides and ghost hunters alike embrace the mystery, leaving locals and visitors to wonder if these tunnels, shrouded in myth, might hold untold stories of the city’s shadowy past.

