Exploring the mystery of Victoria's hidden tunnels

The idea of underground tunnels runs rampant in Victoria, adding a sense of mystery to the city’s already rich history. While not as elaborate as those in Pompeii or Seattle, Victoria is believed to have several passageways hidden beneath its streets.
Rumours swirl around tunnels beneath the Parliament Buildings, with some claiming they were designed as secret escape routes for politicians or used to transport illicit goods during Prohibition.
Apparently, beneath Government Street, a locked tunnel known as “The Bunker” once connected the Parliament Buildings to the Douglas Building, suggesting an underground network in the legislative precinct.
Another area, affectionately named “The Hall of Wonders,” is a tunnel beneath Hillside Mall that has transformed into a graffiti gallery.