A new sister concept to Tofino’s acclaimed eatery, The Wolf In The Fog, has just opened in the heart of the popular surf destination.

Named Ombré, after the Tofino sunsets, the team promises to become one of Tofino’s premier dining experiences, featuring a menu inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, as teased on its social media.

Located at 311 Neill Street (the former home of SoBo, which closed last summer), Ombré has transformed the space into a bright and airy dining room perfect for sunset cocktails, seasonal small plates, and more.

Helming the newest restaurant will be chef David Provencal and Tofino real estate agent Eric Murdoch, who met at Tofino’s popular The Wolf in The Fog.

“We are excited to welcome both locals and visitors to enjoy our seasonal small

plates, curated wines, and innovative cocktails,” added Murdoch.

The venue accommodates 70 guests indoors, featuring a chef’s table for an intimate culinary experience, a communal dining table for 12, and an outdoor patio with a great view of the Tofino sunsets.

Ombré’s menu is categorized into small plates, vegetables, pasta, and large plates.

Highlights, according to the restaurant’s press release, include sunseeker oysters, buckwheat madeleine with foie gras parfait, turbot crudo, locally sourced tomatoes with baharat spice, cacio e pepe bucatini (aka: roman sheep herder’s pasta), and crispy lamb ribs with chermoula.

Provencal, who was previously a sous chef at Wolf, is stepping up as executive chef at Ombré, while Murdoch, with his extensive experience in restaurant management in LA and New York City, is taking the reigns as general manager.

Executive Pastry Chef Joel Ashmore and Assistant General Manager Jonathan Carlile have also joined the team.

Where: 311 Neill Street, Tofino

