East Vancouver neighbourhood's annual zucchini race is too wholesome (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 21 2022, 6:13 pm
McSpadden County Fair
The humble zucchini is a versatile vegetable. You can roast it, fry it up,  or even turn it into “zoodles” for your favourite pasta recipe. But did you know you could also race a zucchini?

If you’ve never seen a zucchini race before, let’s just say you’re missing out. You can catch the event at the McSpadden County Fair happening this September in East Vancouver.

The event was first started in 2016 to bring the community together. At the fair, you’ll find local vendors, food trucks, entertainment, competitions, information booths on urban agriculture, and the unique zucchini races.

What is a zucchini race?

According to the McSpadden County Fair, at this year’s 6th annual zucchini races, the veggies are decorated and affixed with wheels before they’re sent careening down a 26-foot ramp.

There are five classes of racers: pickle-weight, middle-weight, heavy-weight, outlaws, and technical-class.

All racers must meet strict requirements, including one vehicle per participant made out of a single zucchini or yellow squash. Racers must be less than 25 cm in width, including wheels and decorations.

For more information on how you can build, register, and race a zucchini of your own, you can check out more details on their website.

If this doesn’t qualify as among the most wholesome neighbourhood events in the city, we will eat our zucchini racer.

McSpadden County Fair

When: Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive

