These were the 10 most-viewed homes in Canada last month (PHOTOS)

Aug 30 2022, 8:46 pm
1471 Bramwell Road/Rennie & Associates Realty

From a palatial Vancouver estate to a modest Halifax home, Canadians eyed a variety of properties last month as the real estate market shifted.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site in July, including a number that are still for sale.

Readers peered into a pair of Toronto condos, scoped out several suburban townhouses, and, for the third straight month, checked out a custom-crafted contemporary chateau.

Check out Zoocasa’s 10 most-viewed homes in July below.

1. 1471 Bramwell Road | West Vancouver, BC | $15,788,000

The most-viewed home on Zoocasa last month was this 16,500-square-foot palace-style property. A “remarkable and unique masterpiece,” the eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode features an indoor swimming pool, a grand entrance with imported marble floors, and unobstructed views of the city and ocean. It is currently still for sale.

2. 33 Edenridge Drive | Brampton, ON | $860,000

In stark contrast to the previous property, this well-maintained bungalow offers three main floor bedrooms, an upgraded kitchen, a large backyard, and two basement apartments. The home sold in 10 days for $39,000 under asking.

3. 23341 Highway 7 | Halifax, NS | $289,900

The rest of Canada continues to look to the Maritimes for affordable housing. Situated on more than 10 acres of land, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom Halifax home offers spectacular ocean views, a spacious rec room with a minibar, and a detached garage. It also has a new roof, windows, and flooring. It remains on the market.

4. 221 Prince Of Wales Drive | Whitby, ON | $739,000

Situated within a quiet complex and directly across the street from a park, this end-unit townhouse was the fourth most-viewed home in Canada last month. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen that walks out to a deck, and a finished basement that walks out to a patio. It sold in two weeks for the listed price.

5. 2 Cabin Trail Crescent | Whitchurch Stouffville, ON | $999,999

Another end-unit townhouse, this “perfect family home” features myriad upgrades, including Oak hardwood flooring, California shutters, and a finished basement. It also has a stately wraparound porch and a large backyard with a patio and a storage shed. The home is still for sale and has undergone a $75,000 price reduction since it first hit the market.

6. 334 Cochrane Street | Whitby | $2,880,000

On the market for the fifth time in 2022, and on Zoocasa’s list for the third straight month, this “custom-crafted contemporary chateau” features exquisite details like herringbone-patterned flooring, a wine cellar, and a primary retreat with spa-like baths. The home is still for sale, albeit for $2,119,000 below the original asking price.

7. 202 – 1174 Yonge Street | Toronto, ON | $490,000

This light-filled Summerhill condo features one bedroom, one bathroom, and two balconies. It’s conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and parks. It took one month to sell and fetched just $9,000 below the listed price.

8. 105 – 300 Manitoba Street | Toronto, ON | $1,038,888

This two-storey waterfront loft boasts 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-concept kitchen with a granite island, and a private terrace. It has two bedrooms — the primary has a walk-in closet and a four-piece ensuite — as well as a den. The home is still for sale and has seen a $139,888 price increase since it first hit the market in June.

9. 62 Kipling Crescent | Ajax, ON | $720,000

Located in the sought-after Lakeside community, this two-storey semi has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a finished basement. It’s within walking distance of parks, trails, and the Ajax waterfront. The home sold for $69,800 under asking after 29 days on the market.

10. 269 Huntington Crescent | Clarington, ON | $999,000

Number 10 on Zoocasa’s list, this 2,400-square-foot home features a custom kitchen with a quartz island, a partially finished basement with a new home theatre, and a large backyard with a deck. On the market for the second time this summer, the home took just under two weeks to sell for $89,888 under asking.

