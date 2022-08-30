Toronto bungalow sells for more than $1.1M over asking (PHOTOS)

A tiny Toronto bungalow sold yesterday for unsurprisingly well over the asking price.

Putting out a call to “savvy investors,” 14 Franklin Avenue was listed at just $1 when it hit the market on August 5. Three and a half weeks later it sold for $1,110,000; $1,109,999 over asking.

The tactic follows an ultimately unsuccessful late June listing that priced the property at $1,349,000. The home last sold at the height of the February peak, fetching $1,425,000.

Located near Yonge Street and Highway 401 in the Lansing-Westgate neighbourhood, the renovated bungalow is steps from shopping, restaurants, transit, and schools.

A bay window fills the living room with light while offering views of the front yard. Combined with the dining room, the space features a fireplace and hardwood floors.

The updated kitchen is bright and modern, with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic flooring.

The main floor features two bedrooms, both of which have closets. The primary walks out to the sizable, fenced-in backyard. There’s a renovated bathroom on the main level as well.

There’s a separate entrance to the basement, which houses a potential third bedroom, as well as a second kitchen, bathroom, and rec room.

According to the listing, the site may become a high-rise development. But until a “big condo developer approaches,” it provides the “perfect opportunity” to live in or lease out.

Should no opportunity present itself, though, the listing also contains renderings of what the property could look like after an extensive renovation.

Check out the full listing here.