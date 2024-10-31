A towering zipline has been built over Vancouver's waterfront

Vancouver has a thrilling new zipline attraction soaring high above the waters by Canada Place, but it’s only here for a limited time.

The zipline will be part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival kicks off on November 11 and concludes with the 111th edition of the CFL’s championship game at BC Place on November 17.

For the first time in 10 years, the BC Lions are hosting Canada’s largest annual sporting event, which includes over 20 free concerts, massive parties, and more.

Organizers shared photos and videos of the zipline’s progress, including the first flight high above the ground.

Two public ziplines will be set up for the Grey Cup Festival, sending people flying five stories above the ocean on a 500-foot ride between the East and West Convention Centres.

Meanwhile, a nearby street zipline will feature a 530-foot ride over Canada Place Way.

Organizers expect over 500,000 festival-goers for the street festival, which will take place on Canada Place Way between Thurlow and Howe from November 13 to 16.

Shaping up! The cables have been installed for the zipline over water between Canada Place and Vancouver Convention Centre West. Just in time for what promises to be a very special Grey Cup Festival. pic.twitter.com/bKN9RFrvUZ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) October 29, 2024

The lively street festival will also feature family-friendly activities like mini football fields, food trucks, and partner activations.

Team parties and ticketed concerts will take place inside Vancouver Convention Centre West.

When: November 10 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

With files from Rob Williams and Kenneth Chan