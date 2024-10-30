Travis Kelce reps jersey of one of his CFL buddies on his podcast

Travis Kelce might not have a ton of time on his plate to take in the CFL during his busy schedule, but he still found the time to show love to one of his longtime buddies.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, boyfriend of Taylor Swift, and popular podcast host alongside his recently retired brother Jason on the New Heights Podcast has become one of the sporting world’s most looked-at sporting fashion icons.

But while he has the choice to wear just about anything at any time, Kelce chose to wear the Canadian Football League in front of the world this week.

In the latest episode with Niecy Nash-Betts, Kelce rocked his former college quarterback Zach Collaros’ Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey.

Collaros and Kelce played together at the University of Cincinnati in 2009 and 2011. In 2010, Kelce was suspended for the whole season after testing positive for marijuana, a violation of team rules.

Collaros himself has shown love to Kelce, attending his playoff game against the Bills in Buffalo this past January.

On the field, both players are matching in terms of championship rings: Kelce has won three Super Bowls, while Collaros has three Grey Cup wins: two with the Blue Bombers and one in 2012 as a backup with the Toronto Argonauts.

But with the CFL regular season now wrapped and the playoffs starting this week, Collaros will have a head start on his old college pal at winning his next title.

The Blue Bombers have a bye through the opening round of the postseason and will host the winner of the BC Lions/Saskatchewan Roughriders matchup this coming Saturday in Regina.

Kelce, meanwhile, hasn’t had the strongest individual season of his career, catching just one touchdown thus far, but his Chiefs are 7-0 to begin the year and remain the NFL’s only undefeated team.

The full episode of Collaros wearing the jersey is below: