Giant "VANCOUVER" sign returns to downtown seawall

A giant sign spelling out “VANCOUVER” has returned to the Coal Harbour seawall just in time for the start of the holiday season.

The fully illuminated sign is mounted against the pedestrian sidewalk just west of Cactus Club and east of Coal Harbour Park next to the seaplane terminal by Canada Place Pier.

It is the same sign put in place by MK Illumination during a Christmas season activation last year.

The temporary wintertime Vancouver Sign is back at a new location. Right on the Coal Harbour seawall, just west of Cactus Club and east of Coal Harbour Park next to the seaplane terminal. pic.twitter.com/GqpuveAGqP — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) October 29, 2024

Peter Meiszner, a Vancouver city councillor, shared a photo of the sign on X and expressed his excitement at its return to downtown.

“(I’m) even more excited to soon be able to share details of the permanent ‘Vancouver’ sign I’m championing at council,” Meiszner added. “Report back with timelines, details and more this fall.”

Such city or destination name signs are common and have become instant local landmarks around the world, such as the famous signs of Toronto and Amsterdam.

The downtown “VANCOUVER” sign was part of the Liven UP Coal Harbour programming on the Coal Harbour waterfront, which was held throughout December 2023.

Daily Hive Urbanized previously wrote an opinion article advocating for the need for a permanent landmark sign as both a public art installation to help foster civic pride and as a photographable placemaking initiative for such a high-traffic area for tourists.

Are you a fan of the “VANCOUVER” sign? Do you think the city should make it a permanent fixture? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Kenneth Chan