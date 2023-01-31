Now hiring: The BC government is looking to hire 500+ positions

Curious about working for the provincial government?

From wildlife biologists and emergency management experts to office assistants and accountants, there is a vast range of opportunities available in the province.

This list includes a few roles that require little experience while paying well, plus unique opportunities in tech, admin, and other exciting BC Ministries. Here are some jobs you can apply for that will look great on your resume:

1. Registry Clerk

Salary: $45,647.93 to $51,427.75 annually

Who Should Apply: Curious about the legal justice system? You can work as a registry clerk, an office job with little experience required, for the BC Public Service with the Attorney General.

Apply here

2. Research Administrator

Salary: $53,673.52 to $60,707.45 annually

Who Should Apply: Folks who have studied economics, law, research, or statistics with experience conducting data analysis could be a great fit for this role.

Apply here

3. Communications Officer

Salary: $53,673.52 to $60,707.45 annually

Who Should Apply: This is the perfect gig for someone with a communications background who wants to pick up some more experience. The opportunity is just until October 2023, but you could work a modified work week, doing 35 hours in four days, so you get a three-day weekend.

Apply here

4. Quality Assurance Analyst

Salary: $69,185.43 to $78,814.47 annually

Who Should Apply: People with a background in social work who want a work-from-home virtual position in the Ministry of Children & Family Development should apply for this role.

Apply here

5. Tax Fraud Investigation Analyst

Salary: $58,319.24 to $66,096.20 annually

Who Should Apply: If you want to step into a leadership role and hone your investigative skills, you should apply here. Anyone with a criminology, administrative law, or investigation and enforcement background would be a good fit.

Apply here

6. Project Administrator

Salary: $53,673.52 to $60,707.45 annually

Who Should Apply: If working in Justice Services for the Family Justice Services Division sounds like a valuable use of your skills, you should apply for this role, where you’ll use customer service and admin skills.

Apply here

7. Contract Administrator

Salary: $49,464.27 to $55,838.67 annually

Who Should Apply: Folks with experience in accounts payable/receivable would be great for this opportunity to work within the mining division.

Apply here

Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles with the BC Public Service online.