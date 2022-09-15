The BC Parks Foundation announced Monday that it received the largest private donation in Canadian conservation history from Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer (AKA Shannon).

“It’s our hope that this gift will mark a major step change in BC’s efforts to protect its incredible natural wealth,” Wilson said in a statement.

The Wilsons made the announcement at Stanley Park on Tuesday morning, among other figures in the BC parks industry.

Wilson commented on how unique British Columbia is during the announcement. He remembered a moment in time when he was visiting BC from Alberta for a football game when he was younger.

“The bus took us to the rugby field right over here at Stanley Park and it was a beautiful blue sky day, snowcapped mountains, trees everywhere, soft grass. And I went, ‘I have died and gone to heaven.'”

He continued to rave about Stanley Park, highlighting how important it is to protect areas like it.

“We are so thankful for the hikes, the parks, and the advantage we get to take being outside in this beautiful province.”

The donation is already being put to use. Three specific ecosystems are going to be protected, including Falling Creek Sanctuary (528 acres), Teit’s Sanctuary (200 acres), and Bourguiba Springs (41 acres).

“These are very ambitious targets. But around the world, this is a critical decade to take action on climate change and biodiversity loss,” said BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day.

“It’s also critical to increase responsible and safe enjoyment of nature and improve

mental and physical health through connection with nature.”

Another key figure at the historic announcement was Chief Justin Napoleon of the Saulteau First Nations.

“We appreciate seeing land protected from industrial development to preserve wildlife corridors, support an ecological balance, and facilitate the meaningful exercise of our treaty rights.”

Thursday’s announcement is the second $100 million donation from the Lululemon founder this year, as he previously donated $100 million to find a cure to a rare genetic disorder. When Wilson made the announcement, he disclosed that he also had the disorder.

You can watch the full BC Parks Foundation announcement here.