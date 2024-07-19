Canucks very interested in sniper free agent winger: report

The Vancouver Canucks might not be done in free agency yet.

The team is interested in signing free agent winger Daniel Sprong, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Sprong is a 6-foot forward who has scored at least 18 goals in each of the past two seasons, combining in total for 39 goals in 142 games. He’s managed the impressive goal numbers despite not getting a ton of power play minutes.

F Daniel Sprong is still available. Sources say Canucks have interest. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 19, 2024

He also has back-to-back 40-point seasons and has recorded at least 20 helpers in each of the past two years.

The Canucks’ interest in Sprong is “high,” according to Dhaliwal.

Sprong ranks 11th among all NHL players with at least 500 minutes in five-on-five goals-per-60-minutes over the last two seasons. He’s one of the most efficient scorers in the league, although he’s struggled to earn a bigger role at any of his stops.

The 30-year-old has bounced around the NHL, already playing for five teams. He was on the Penguins in the late 2010s when many of the current Canucks management group worked for the team.

He’s known for having a great shot, which he uses very effectively.

SPRONG 🚨 Veleno picks up the turnover and makes a great pass to Sprong who buries his 13th goal. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/hrtP9UaiVe — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 1, 2024

The Canucks entered this summer with a big need on the wings, especially when it comes to scoring wingers. The team rotated through less-than-ideal options during the last playoffs, and while they did sign wingers Jake DeBrusk, Kiefer Sherwood, and Danton Heinen, they could always use another.

The Canucks found a lot of success signing forward Pius Suter to a cheap contract late in free agency last summer. He provided a ton of value over his $1.6 million cap hit, and they could maybe do something similar by grabbing Sprong late into July.