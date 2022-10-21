Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Zac Brown Band was scheduled to play a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday night, but the concert was cancelled, and fans are sharing their thoughts about the last-minute cancellation.

According to a tweet from JRFM, the show was cancelled due to “logistical issues,” and there is no plan to reschedule.

Some fans travelled from other parts of the world to see the Zac Brown Band play in Vancouver.

Responses to the cancellation of the show range from disappointed and sad to downright angry.

Why was the Zac brown Band concert canceled i was so excited 😭😭 — Kayla Bernabe (@kayla_bernabe) October 21, 2022

The Zac Brown Band has not yet acknowledged the Vancouver concert cancellation publicly. However, Ticketmaster released a statement earlier today confirming the cancellation, suggesting fans wouldn’t need to take any action to get a refund.

Could “logistical issues” mean a cancelled flight?

Hey @zacbrownband were you flying @FlairAirlines too? Or?? Seems kind of crummy to cancel last minute… turns out we benefitted from Flairs’ unreliability… https://t.co/XIEPhxBpzq — Dave Britton (@DaveBritton2) October 21, 2022

You would think that a famous band would be able to arrange other means of travel, even if a flight was cancelled. However, they also played a show in Seattle last night, so they aren’t travelling too far.

Not as far as this Twitter user, anyway:

Others were quite spicy with their reactions.

“Everyone would rather be at Elton John tonight,” someone quipped. Elton John will be thrilling fans during his show at BC Place tonight.

Someone else commented, “I guess he’d rather have a cold beer on a Friday night.”

Thanks @zacbrownband for canceling your Vancouver show @RogersArena last minute. Came here for nothing 👍🏻 — Gabriella (@GabriellaBK93) October 21, 2022

.@zacbrownband cancelled their concert in Vancouver about 7 hours prior to the start of the show lol. At least I only had $25 seats- waiting for a refund from .@Ticketmaster is brutal… — Ranelle (@RanelleC) October 21, 2022

One user even suggested that this wasn’t the first time the Zac Brown Band cancelled on them.

C’mon. Vancouver show cancelled? This is the second time you’ve done this to me — Kim Gilbert (@KimikoGilbert) October 21, 2022

@zacbrownband way to disappoint thousands of fans today. thanks for the notice. can you cover our useless hotel rooms now? — Katlynn (@Katlynn_shelby) October 21, 2022

Were you going to see the Zac Brown Band tonight? Let us know in the comments.

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for more information.