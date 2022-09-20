News

This week's Kid Cudi's Vancouver show suddenly cancelled

Sep 20 2022, 10:48 pm
Rogers Arena

Kid Cudi will no longer be stopping in Vancouver for his To The Moon World Tour.

The American singer and rapper was meant to perform on the local stage Friday, however, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, it’s impossible for Kid Cudi to present the show he had intended,” a tweet from Roger’s Arena reads.

“Therefore, we, unfortunately, will not be able to bring the To The Moon Tour to Vancouver,” the tweet continues.

This show was a rescheduled performance.

“Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” the arena said the show had to be pushed from its initial date in mid-August.

Refunds for this week’s event will be automatically issued at the original point of purchase.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)


Within minutes fans had expressed a mix of emotions — from sadness to frustration.

One person commented back to Rogers regarding ticket refunds and said, “What about hotels?


Others say they are confused about what the reason behind canceling means.

What’s the reason that’s making it impossible,” one Twitter user asked.

Rogers Arena added the artist hopes to be back in town “and will be sending something special to those that purchased tickets.”

