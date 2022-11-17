NewsTravel Deals

Flights to top Mexican destinations are less than $300 roundtrip from YVR

Hoping to get a cheap flight to Mexico so you can have an excuse to use up some vacation days?

There are flights from YVR to hot Mexican destinations available now for less than $300 each.

We found flights from Vancouver to San José del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta for just $296. Flights to Cancún were also just $426.

flight deal

Google Flights

The most affordable flights we found were available via Flair Airlines for January, February and March 2023.

Some airfare from Flair does not include checked bags or overhead bin storage for carry-on luggage so double-check that before booking. Still, if you’re packing light and keen to save big money on travel, this could be a great deal for you.

How to get the flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put Vancouver as your departure city
  3. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map
  4. Navigate to Mexico, click around the different Mexican destinations to find affordable flights, click on it to learn more
  5. Scroll through the calendar to see more dates

Be sure to comparison shop for flights using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak, too, because Google Flights might not always have the cheapest price.

