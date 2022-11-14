Black Friday deal alert: All-inclusive vacations to Cuba for as low as $645

As we move closer to winter the weather is getting colder, but the deals are getting better with Black Friday, and right now you can escape the cold and head to Cuba for a great price.

Sunwing is handing out tons of savings on all-inclusive Cuba getaways during its Black Friday Early Access Sale. Starting today, you can score a Cuba vacation under $1,000 when booking by November 20 for travel between November 14, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

You’ll have even more money to spend on wandering through Cuba and checking out UNESCO World Heritage Sites, exploring the deep blue, or just relaxing on the beach.

You can take your pick of Cuban hotels and destinations and maximize every minute of your vacation, whether travelling with your family, jetting off with your friends or looking for an intimate vacation for two this winter. Enjoy a range of beachfront resorts in Varadero, including the Iberostar Selection Varadero, which is a great hotel option for families, offering a splash pad for the kids, complimentary water sports, and dining options to suit everyone’s preferences.

Couples and friend groups will enjoy the service and amenities at the adults-only Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa, from the on-site spa to the wide range of à la carte dining options.

For a boutique vacation experience, you can head to Cayo Largo located on the southern tip of Cuba and known as the island’s sunshine coast. There are several options to choose from, including Memories Cayo Largo which is nestled on a white-sand beach along the Caribbean Sea and offers entertainment and amenities for all ages. Meanwhile, the new Hotel Tesoro del Atlantico in Holguin and Grand Sirenis Cayo Santa Maria are other great family choices, offering on-site kids’ clubs, pools, and amenities all guests will love.

Those are just a few of the amazing options that are available with this Black Friday deal, making it the perfect time to escape the Canadian cold and head to Cuba.