YVR Sounds returns with huge music showcase and networking night this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 13 2023, 8:35 pm
Vancouver is home to some of the finest musical talents in the world, and up-and-coming artists will have the chance to grow their careers by connecting with industry professionals this week.

Hollywood Theatre, Chaos Club Digital, and Keep Clarity are coming together to host YVR Sounds 2, a music networking event and artist showcase on Thursday, December 14.

Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the holiday edition of the popular event.

Organizers say that the event will help BC’s music industry flourish by bringing together artists, industry professionals, and creatives into the same room.

“We believe that harnessing the power of collaboration will propel Vancouver’s music scene to new heights,” said Isaac Markinson, head of music at Chaos Club Digital, to Daily Hive. “Inspired by the remarkable successes in Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Atlanta, to name a few, we are committed to becoming catalysts for similar achievements in our city.”

The 19+ event will begin with a networking session from 6 to 8 pm, followed by a curated music showcase of artists from 8 to 11 pm.

YVR Sounds 2 will conclude with an after-party with Hush Party DJs Des and Floetic from 11 pm to late.

Performers set to take the stage at Hollywood Theatre include Madisyn Gifford, Chloe Florence, Uncle Strut, Frances Whitney, and Euro Visa Visa.

“With the invaluable support of pioneers in the Canadian music industry, such as artist-forward distribution companies like Opposition and visionary management groups like Keep Clarity, we aim to cultivate and empower the next wave of talent and visionary music executives,” added Markinson.

YVR Sounds 2: Holiday Edition

When: December 14, 2023
Time: 6 to 11 pm, plus after party
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Free; register online

