Travellers at YVR airport were met with massive line-ups to get through security on Sunday partly due to a “soft strike” by workers.

The airport warned of “longer than normal lines at screening points” and cited a “staffing shortage” with the security screening provider contracted by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) as the reason behind the delays.

We’re aware that CATSA's contracted security screening provider is experiencing a staffing shortage today at YVR. Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points. We are mobilizing our Guest Experience team to help keep people moving. Thanks for your patience. — YVR (@yvrairport) August 28, 2022

In videos shared with Daily Hive and posted on social media, you can see that the lineup to go through a security checkpoint is backed up from the Fairmont YVR Hotel to the security checkpoint entrance – the two locations are multiple city block lengths away.

This security line is completey unacceptable. Here’s a video I took while walking most of it as of 15 minutes ago. Twitter video cuts off after 140secs pic.twitter.com/A5yMzedpfi — Connor McGee (@ConnorMcGe3) August 28, 2022

According to CATSA, wait times at YVR are up to 40 minutes long, but on social media, travellers are reporting hours-long waits.

“My son was in the security line for approximately 3 hours,” commented one user.

“We’ve been queuing in the security line for 2 hours 15 minutes. Our flight leaves in 10 mins,” wrote another.

If you think you’re flying internationally via Air Canada at YVR… you’re not. This is after check in waiting for security. This line makes no sense and is barely moving pic.twitter.com/vvP1Mvvea4 — JactLikeRambo (@JactLikeRambo) August 28, 2022

According to a source employed at YVR, staff have taken job action against Allied Universal, the CATSA security screening contractor, by calling in sick.

The job action is in response to the end of an incentive program that gave workers a bonus for perfect attendance.

In June, CATSA told Daily Hive that they chose an attendance incentive program rather than a wage raise because the program is using finite funds. For months, CATSA staff at airports Canada-wide have been speaking out about poor working conditions. Now, job action seems to be affecting airport operations.

Daily Hive has reached out to YVR Airport, CATSA, and Allied Universal for more information and will update this story.

You can contact CATSA with comments, questions, or complaints. If you miss your flight, reach your airline directly for help getting rebooked.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.