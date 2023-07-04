Take flight: YVR is hiring for a bunch of well-paid jobs

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is hiring for some fairly well-paid jobs, and there are roles available for people from various backgrounds and levels of experience.

Some jobs YVR is hiring for require some experience in the airline industry, while others are more entry-level guest experience jobs.

Full and part-time jobs are available, and these are some of the over 30 jobs YVR is currently hiring for.

Roles for both full and part-time guest experience representatives are currently available.

Glassdoor estimates that reps can make between $42,000 to $67,000.

Duties include supporting guests, including those with disabilities with accessibility needs. For this role, applicants need good interpersonal skills and some relevant experience. When it comes to education, only a high school diploma is required.

Last year’s cleanest airport is also looking for baggage and gate schedulers, and this role requires a little more experience in the industry.

Glassdoor states you can make between $68,000 to $89,000 in this role.

YVR is filling permanent full-time positions for baggage and gate schedulers.

You only need a high school diploma, but YVR is looking for people with two years of experience in an airline environment.

YVR is looking for a dispatcher for those looking to be more directly involved with airport operations. Glassdoor estimates dispatchers can make between $54,000 and $106,000 based on experience, and experience as a dispatcher or call-taker is required.

The dispatcher responds to notifications, alarms, and radio communications.

Full and part-time opportunities are available

YVR is also looking for people with some background in recruitment via the talent acquisition specialist role.

Glassdoor estimates this role can offer a salary of between $71,000 and $107,000 based on experience. This role does require a degree in business, commerce, or equivalent, plus two to five years of experience.

For a complete list of jobs being offered, click here.