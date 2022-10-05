Move over, Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), there’s a new champion in cleanliness.

Vancouver International Airport was named the most spick-and-span airport in Canada in the SkyTrax World Airport Awards for 2022.

Vancouver bumped Canada’s busiest airport, YYZ, down from first to sixth place in the rankings.

While the results were released a little while ago, we hate to pass up a chance to rekindle the age-old rivalry between the two cities.

It’s yet another blow to the Toronto airport’s reputation as many travellers have reported feeling more turbulence travelling through Toronto in recent months due to baggage woes and long delays.

However, at least it made the list.

Neither Calgary nor Edmonton’s airports made it.

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport did make the list and finished in a respectable fifth place, just below Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (third) and Houston Hobby (fourth).

Vancouver’s airport also ranked second in North America, beaten by Seattle-Tacoma’s sparkling SEA.

While those are quite the tidy tributes, YVR didn’t make the top 10 for the global ranking list.

Most of those winners are in Asian countries or Europe.

Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport took top honours, with four or five stars in each category which included everything from the typical bathroom checks to how clean the lounge seats are.

Changi Airport in Singapore ranked second, with Hamad International Airport, Doha, taking the third position in the global results.

The awards are released each year to celebrate excellence in the industry. This year the winners gathered in the UK for a special ceremony.