A port workers’ strike in Vancouver is underway, and if it’s not resolved soon, it could have devastating effects on the local and national economies.

For weeks, International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada, which represents the Longshore Locals and Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen unions, has been warning that its members were prepared to walk off the job if an agreement with the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) wasn’t reached, with 99.24% in favour of strike action.

Free Collective Bargaining has been ongoing since February, and the collective agreement expired in March. Now, as of Saturday, July 1, they are officially on strike. It’s possible that, as a result, your online shopping orders could be delayed, and these delays could decimate the Canadian supply chain and economy.

The union’s side

“The union is seeking a fair deal that respects Longshore workers, one that protects our jobs and our jurisdiction,” said ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton in a strike notice issued on June 28. Their main objectives include addressing contracting out, port automation, and the high cost of living longshore workers face.

“Longshore workers kept this province and the country running during the pandemic, and when Canadians were told to shelter in place, our people went to work,” said Ashton.

“Longshore workers stepped up and proved that we are here to support the people of Canada. It is unfortunate that our employers hold us in such contempt.”

BCMEA’s side

According to the other side, BCMEA said it wants to find a fair deal that “recognizes the expertise of BC’s waterfront workforce while ensuring Canada’s West Coast ports remain competitive, resilient, and affordable for all Canadians.”

In a statement on July 1, BCMEA said that its bargaining committee has “made repeated efforts to be flexible and find compromise on key priorities.” However, a settlement hasn’t been found yet.

BCMEA said it was thankful for federal mediators supporting both parties and that they were prepared to enter into a mediation-arbitration process voluntarily.

Everyone wants a quick resolution

Both the BCMEA and ILWU remain at the bargaining table, supported by federal mediators. I’ve met with both parties here in Vancouver and encouraged them to keep working towards a deal. Everyone understands what’s at stake here. — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) June 30, 2023

Canadian Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr shared on Twitter that he wants both parties to negotiate a deal. He’s met with both parties and emphasized that everyone understands what’s at stake.

Before the strike started, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade was hopeful for a deal and warned that the impacts of a strike would be quickly felt by many industries.

“The ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert are vital gateways for international trade, handling over $350 billion in goods every year,” Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said earlier.

“We want to avoid another disruption that risks fueling inflation and higher prices for consumers and businesses so soon after the devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, heat domes, and catastrophic flooding.”

“Supply chain stability is critical to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner and to ensure Canadians have the household necessities they need in stores across the country,” Anderson said.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.