A program that allowed travellers a chance to skip security lines at Vancouver International Airport for free with the click of a few buttons has been removed after less than two years due to efficiency issues.

YVR Express was introduced at the airport in October 2022 as a new tool to help passengers travelling to the United States avoid the dreadfully long security screening lines by reserving their spot.

YVR had promised to help create a more “balanced flow of passengers,” reduce wait times for security checkpoints, and create a more predictable experience for passengers and staff with the program.

In 2023, YVR Express was expanded with more times and flights available to pre-book, allowing more passengers to use it.

However, on September 23, the airport posted an update on its website stating that YVR Express was “no longer on offer” as of September 24.

“Due to increased efficiencies at security screening checkpoints, YVR Express will no longer be in operation,” the airport’s website reads in part.

“Travellers can take advantage of other digital offerings such as the Passenger Journey Tool and Mobile Passport Control to help enhance their journey through the airport,” it added.

It comes on the heels of a major change for passengers who have long had to scramble with their liquids and laptops at security checkpoints. New X-ray technology installed earlier this month allows passengers to simply keep their items within their suitcases; however, the liquids must still be in clear bags for some reason, and the amount of liquid is still regulated.

The domestic security area was modernized for $30 million. The airport said the investment would reduce congestion and allow passengers to move more quickly through the security screening area. Read more about the new rules here.

With files from Megan Devlin