Flying internationally? Skipping the airport security lines at YVR just got easier

If you have plans to fly away this summer to faraway destinations, here’s some good news — there are more ways you can skip the security lines at Vancouver International Airport, and you don’t have to have any special security clearance.

YVR announced it would be expanding access to the YVR EXPRESS service, which allows pre-booking for security for free to get you to your gate faster with just a few clicks.

While the service has been in place for about a year in a limited capacity, the new changes will now allow even more passengers to use the service if they are flying internationally and during peak hours to boot!

Plus, during the summer months, the airport has expanded capacity for those flying within the country so more passengers can skip the lines through the program.

Big news – we’re expanding YVR EXPRESS! Starting today, pre-book your security for free on select international flights during peak hours. We’ve also expanded capacity for the summer if you’re flying domestic. Head over to https://t.co/j2mYmFOxjA to learn more. pic.twitter.com/zIuXhQV9u7 — YVR (@yvrairport) May 1, 2023

Which flights can you pre-book

YVR says those with domestic flights within Canada between 6:30 am and 6 pm

To the US with flights scheduled between 6 am and 3 pm

To other international destinations with flights scheduled between 11 am and 9 pm

How it works

You can take advantage of the program by reserving a spot in security screening up to 72 hours before takeoff.

You’ll have to submit your flight info and the number of people travelling. This will direct you to a page that shows open slots for booking.

Once you select a time slot, expect a QR code in your email. Show it to airport staff at the security checkpoint within 15 minutes of your scheduled time. You should check any bags beforehand.

Click here to nab your spot in security lines before they even form, way ahead of your flight.

