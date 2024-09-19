No more taking liquids out at YVR security for domestic travellers

Domestic travellers passing through security screening checkpoints at Vancouver International Airport will no longer have to remove liquids and large electronics from their bags thanks to new X-ray technology.

The airport unveiled its new CT scanners this week. It said they were installed at checkpoint ABC, connecting to gates A, B, and C, on September 4. YVR added that these state-of-the-art scanners are the first of their kind at a Canadian airport.

“Travellers can move through security screening without the need to remove liquids, aerosols, gels, or large electronics from their carry-on bags, all while maintaining the highest safety standards and enjoying local art and storytelling,” the airport said in a news release.

The modernization of the domestic security area came with a $30 million price tag. The airport said the investment will reduce congestion and allow passengers to move more quickly through the security screening area.

Liquids, gels, and aerosols will still need to be in 100 millilitre-or-less containers, with all liquid products fitting inside a one-litre clear bag.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) also announced this week that it plans to add more CT scanners to airports around the country in the coming years to facilitate flying.

The updated scanners allow agents to see a 3-D picture of a carry-on bag instead of the 2-D image generated by a traditional X-ray. This will allow them to screen for threats more easily without travellers needing to remove electronics or liquids from their bags.