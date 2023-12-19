Remember those $9K flights? We mark one year since the snowstorm that almost cancelled Christmas

What a difference a year can make.

Many people in Vancouver will remember the winter storm that walloped Canada this time last year, making it difficult for people to connect across the country.

This December has been decidedly warmer than usual, thanks in part to the return of El Niño in the Pacific. However, last December, Vancouver broke records by having the snowiest December in 84 years.

The perfect mix of flurries and blowing snow hindered people from travelling just before Christmas.

The snow began to fall on December 19, and Vancouver received nearly 40 cm of snow overnight.

This abundance of snow resulted in the delays and cancellations of numerous forms of transit, such as the SkyTrain as well as driving, busing, and flying.

YVR flight chaos

A year ago, YVR tweeted about the mass cancellations caused by “the winter storm and severe snowfall,” saying it has had an unprecedented impact on flights and operations.

We expect snow throughout the day & can anticipate some delays due to winter weather at YVR & in the region. We advise passengers to check with their airline for flight info and leave plenty of time to get to YVR. Thanks for your patience & all the people working in the snow! — YVR (@yvrairport) December 18, 2022

The Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR) has reduced rate of aircraft departures due to forecasted snow. Airline schedules are affected, check your flight’s status before going to the airport at https://t.co/j6Q9rcqGp4 pic.twitter.com/4Y1bAJlKK8 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) December 18, 2022

The airport also asked passengers to check the status of their flights beforehand.

“We are asking people to please not come to YVR if you do not absolutely need to,” it stated.

Due to heavy snow and low visibility in Vancouver, a significant number of flights from YVR have been delayed or cancelled, which is causing congestion on our airfield with aircraft holding at gates. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 20, 2022

Major flight delays and baggage claims were a mess, and many passengers were stranded at the airport and on planes for several hours.

Now, a year later, we can reflect on passengers’ experiences.

One Qantas passenger tweeted that they had been stuck on a plane for seven hours.

We’ve been stuck on the tarmac trying to deplane for 7 hours now. How can you let this happen? Hundreds of people have been stuck on a flight with no food, except a granola bar. This is ridiculous. You are letting us all down. — sehamasfar (@sehamasfar) December 20, 2022

Landed 4hrs ago and still sitting on the plane. To be honest tho, this is way more comfortable than the nightmare crowd of people in baggage claim. Got movies, drinks, games, and warm… could be worse — Ben Monkhouse (@ben_monkhouse) December 20, 2022

And it wasn’t just people travelling out of Vancouver who experienced the frustrations brought on by bad weather. One then-Twitter user posted a photo of the nightmare at baggage claim after flights were cancelled.

This could take a while … mayhem at #yvr in luggage area with #bcstorm flight cancellations pic.twitter.com/nMgzmNIZkM — Craig Minielly (@craigminielly) December 20, 2022

In an email to Daily Hive, YVR says that it is preparing for situations like these in the future.

“The airport also released its 2023 winter readiness plan, which includes changes to gate protocols, data enhancements, and operational changes,” an airport representative said.

Bank-breaking flight tickets

While the snow was beautiful, it was also dangerous, and the airport wasn’t the only place to deal with the issue.

While all the chaos unfolded at YVR and other airports around the country, plane ticket prices started to surge because of the high demand, and some were selling for as much as $9000.

Calamity on the roads

The infamous snowstorm wasn’t only an issue at the airport. Buses, cars, and even an Aston Martin were stuck in the snow, some for hours.

Snow plows from @MainroadLM off and running this morning on #BChwy17 going eastbound in #DeltaBC just before 80th.

Please give them space to do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5j2bmCIjLb — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 20, 2022

Aston Martin just can’t even on snowy #Vancouver road ❄️🏎 Read more➡️ https://t.co/1TcEEfTuMB pic.twitter.com/R5efP4kMoP — Daily Hive Vancouver (@DailyHiveVan) December 20, 2022

The snow obscured the roads, and major intersections were virtually unrecognizable.

What do you remember from that snowy, record-breaking December? Let us know in the comments.

