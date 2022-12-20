December 20, 2022, is officially the snowiest December 20 in Vancouver history.

Vancouver Weather Records predicted yesterday that the city could be on the path to breaking a record:

With 14cm of forecast snow, tomorrow could be #Vancouver‘s snowiest Dec 20th since records began in 1938. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/uHDHJctCXP — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) December 20, 2022

And it accomplished that feat today:

🥇With a 10am snow total of 24cm, today is #Vancouver‘s snowiest Dec 20th since records began in 1938. #YvrWx #BCWx pic.twitter.com/TwuO9NXo9M — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) December 20, 2022

That means that today is the snowiest December 20 in 84 years. Not only was it the snowiest December 20 since records began, but today was also the snowiest day for Vancouver overall in 14 years (since Christmas Eve 2008).

With Vancouver seeing consecutive days of 10 cm or more, the recent dusting the city received moves it into sixth place all-time for the most snow in any year since records began.