NewsWeather

Vancouver just had its snowiest December 20 in 84 years

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 20 2022, 8:44 pm
Vancouver just had its snowiest December 20 in 84 years
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

December 20, 2022, is officially the snowiest December 20 in Vancouver history.

Vancouver Weather Records predicted yesterday that the city could be on the path to breaking a record:

And it accomplished that feat today:

That means that today is the snowiest December 20 in 84 years. Not only was it the snowiest December 20 since records began, but today was also the snowiest day for Vancouver overall in 14 years (since Christmas Eve 2008).

With Vancouver seeing consecutive days of 10 cm or more, the recent dusting the city received moves it into sixth place all-time for the most snow in any year since records began.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.