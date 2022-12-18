Several flights delayed at YVR amid snowfall in Vancouver

The ongoing chaos brought on by the snow has even taken to the skies as several flights departing from Vancouver International Airport have been delayed.

YVR tweeted Sunday morning that snow falling throughout the day is expected to cause delays at the airport.

We expect snow throughout the day & can anticipate some delays due to winter weather at YVR & in the region. We advise passengers to check with their airline for flight info and leave plenty of time to get to YVR. Thanks for your patience & all the people working in the snow! — YVR (@yvrairport) December 18, 2022

YVR’s flight status page shows dozens of flights have been delayed.