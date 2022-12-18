NewsWeather

Several flights delayed at YVR amid snowfall in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Dec 18 2022, 8:52 pm
Several flights delayed at YVR amid snowfall in Vancouver
YVR Vancouver International Airport/Instagram

The ongoing chaos brought on by the snow has even taken to the skies as several flights departing from Vancouver International Airport have been delayed.

YVR tweeted Sunday morning that snow falling throughout the day is expected to cause delays at the airport.

YVR’s flight status page shows dozens of flights have been delayed.

Passengers are asked to check their flight status and give themselves plenty of extra time to get to the airport, check in, and clear security.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.