Oh, for flying out loud: YVR expecting over 63,000 passengers for its busiest day of the year

Heads up, frequent flyers; if you’ve got some Christmas travel coming up, you might want to plan ahead, as YVR is cautioning travellers that its busiest day is almost here.

That day is Thursday, December 22, and YVR estimates that 63,664 passengers are expected.

While that might seem like an unfathomable number of airport passengers in one day, it’s not YVRs busiest. Instead, YVR had a more active day on December 20, 2019, when it greeted 75,877 passengers.

Around 1.8 million passengers are expected to fly through YVR this holiday season, and YVR has offered some tips to make a potentially hectic day at the airport slightly less crazy.

To help deal with the increase in traffic, YVR is expanding YVR EXPRESS, allowing travellers within Canada to reserve a spot in the security screening line.

YVR is also suggesting passengers check their flight status at YVR.ca and consider checking in online, as most airlines offer that service. You can also pre-book parking if you’re driving, but YVR says to consider taking the Canada Line.

One key piece of advice, likely common sense to any frequent flyer, is to arrive early. Delays can occur for many reasons, including your commute to the airport. You can also speed things up by having documentation ready for airport staff.

That might also be a reason to bring your Nintendo Switch to help pass the time. To help avoid delays while you’re in the screening line, it might be a good idea to know what you can and can’t bring with you when you travel.

If you’ve got the time, maybe check out the Ladurée pop-up.

Are you planning to fly through YVR for next week’s busiest day? Leave your coping tips in the comments.