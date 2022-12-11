YVR hiring guest experience representatives and paying a livable wage

Are you looking for a new job with an employer that pays a liveable wage? Vancouver Airport Authority is hiring and has multiple opportunities for folks interested in filling the guest experience representative roles.

According to Living Wage for Families BC, YVR Airport Authority is certified as a Living Wage Employer. Metro Vancouver’s living wage is $24.08 per hour.

The guest experience representative will work in the Airport Operations Department. Permanent, full-time and part-time opportunities are available.

“Successful candidates will be responsible for providing superior customer service, representative of YVR and our brand, to deliver a world-class, efficient and effortless travel experience for our guests,” the job posting reads. “As a member of this critical frontline team, successful candidates will take a proactive and welcoming approach to service and actively engage our YVR guests.”

Responsibilities include welcoming and supporting travellers and assisting the Airport Operations team in creating an efficient flow for flyers.

Potential hires must have two to five years of recent related experience coupled with a high school diploma or equivalent training and experience.

Candidates that are fluent in a second language, preferably French, are considered strong prospects, the posting reads.

To learn more or apply for the position, visit the job posting.