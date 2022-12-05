BC government provides funding for battery-electric vehicles at YVR Airport

The overall plan for the electrification of Vancouver International Airport’s (YVR) airfield, buildings, and operations is receiving support from the provincial government in both strategy and funding capacities.

It was announced today YVR will be the provincial government’s first “marketplace” under the new Integrated Marketplace Initiative, which aims to assist local companies to develop and sell their clean-tech solutions locally.

YVR is being provided with up to $2.5 million in provincial funding for pilot projects that support the airport’s plan to transition airfield vehicles — such as baggage tractors, belt loaders, and stair trucks — from diesel fuel to battery-electric power.

The electrification of such operation and service vehicles is part of YVR’s 2021-announced plan of reaching net-zero on airport operations by 2030. The various green projects towards the goal of becoming the world’s greenest airport will require capital investments of up to $135 million over the coming decade.

YVR has already made major inroads into electrification, with over 50% of licensed ground-handling vehicles now being battery-electric models and the installation of 94 airside charging stations for aircraft support vehicles.

YVR is also already the first Canadian airport to achieve the highest level of Airport Carbon Accreditation (4+ Transition).

“We proudly signed on as the first testbed partner with the Province,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority, in a statement. “At YVR we have a deep commitment to climate action and continuous innovation.”

The provincial government states its Integrated Marketplace Initiative provides both the framework and some funding for companies to work together to test greener solutions, which provides the sellers with a proof of concept, and effectively supports their abilities to export their products and services to other markets. In total, including the contribution to YVR, the provincial government is providing an $11.5 million funding pool for the initiative.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Province and YVR on the Integrated Marketplace Initiative,” said Raghwa Gopal, president and CEO of Innovate BC.

“Many of the tech companies that we work with often run into obstacles when it comes to testing and supplying proof of concept to larger buyers. This model will allow for resource and risk sharing to develop results, which will allow B.C. companies to grow faster than ever before.”