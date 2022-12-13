Flying within Canada? Here's how you can now skip the security lineup at YVR

If you have plans to visit family in another city for the holidays, here’s some good news — you can now skip security lines at Vancouver International Airport at the click of a few buttons.

The airport has announced that its YVR Express program has expanded to facilitate a better travel experience for domestic flyers and those travelling to the US from Vancouver.

The program is available to those travelling within Canada with flights scheduled between 8:00 am and 12:30 am; and those flying to the US (with flights scheduled between 6:30 am and 8:30 pm).

You can take advantage of the program by reserving a spot in security screening up to 72 hours before takeoff.

YVR EXPRESS is expanding! Travellers flying within Canada can now use YVR EXPRESS to reserve their spot in security screening up to 72 hours in advance. This means those flying within Canada tomorrow can reserve their spot in security screening today! https://t.co/cHkjSqgxAD pic.twitter.com/3Fom8xDmmo — YVR (@yvrairport) December 12, 2022

“The express bookings will provide a more balanced flow of passengers through security screening at YVR, helping reduce wait times for security checkpoints and creating a more predictable experience for both passengers and staff,” YVR officials wrote in a press release.

You’ll have to submit your flight info and the number of people travelling. This will direct you to a page that shows open slots for booking.

Once you select a time slot, expect a QR code in your email. Show it to airport staff at the security checkpoint within 15 minutes of your scheduled time. You should check any bags beforehand.

Click here to nab your spot in security lines before they even form, way ahead of your flight.