Vancouver mayor to push for 3 am bar closures if re-elected

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is proposing extending liquor serving hours and closure times at bars and nightclubs across the city if he’s re-elected.

How late? Well, 3am closures for the bars on Granville Street in the entertainment district.

Kennedy is making the announcement Wednesday morning after meeting with industry leaders as part of a plan to invigorate the city’s nightlife.

“Before I became mayor, I lived, worked and studied in world cities – including London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris,” Stewart said in a news release. “I know that by working with our innovative cultural leaders, Vancouver can be the kind of city where there is so much to do, you can never do it all.”

He made three promises for the city’s 2023 budget:

Creating a Night Time Advocate Office tasked with transforming nightlife to be a “centrepiece of our city’s social fabric”

Expanding the Sport Hosting Office’s mandate to attract conferences, conventions, music, and other entertainment

Harmonize 3 am bar closures along Granville Street and expand extended hours to other parts of the city

Of course, Kennedy would only get a say in the 2023 City budget if he’s re-elected in the October municipal election.