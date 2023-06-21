Yummy Slice Pizza grand opens two new Metro Vancouver locations
Jun 21 2023, 11:12 pm
A slice of pizza is always a good idea, so it’s great news that a popular pizza-by-the-slice franchise has officially opened two new locations.
Yummy Slice Pizza is known for its easy grab-and-go pizza slices, available at 11 locations around the Lower Mainland.
The chain has announced that two brand new locations have just grand opened: one at 8245 120th Street in Delta, and one at 10470 King George Boulevard in Surrey.
Whether you’re looking for a classic pepperoni or a more unique slice (think Potato Bacon or Chipotle Chicken), Yummy Slice is a go-to spot for filling and satisfying pizza.
Yummy Slice Pizza – Delta
Address: 8245 120th Street, Delta
Yummy Slice Pizza – Surrey
Address: 10470 King George Boulevard, Surrey