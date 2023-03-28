As some doors close, others open, but for some Vancouver restaurants, the closing of a space means a fresh start somewhere new.

Such is the case for Neighbour’s Restaurant & Pizza House, the longtime Greek-Italian community establishment currently located at 6493 Victoria Drive, on the corner of the busy 49th Avenue corridor.

Opened back in 1982 by “the family patriarch” George Tsoukas at its original location (the corner of Victoria and 39th Avenue), Neighbour’s became a go-to spot in the community for its generous portions, affordable prices, and warm, family-friendly environment.

The block was redeveloped in 1999, necessitating a move to its current location. Now, once again, redevelopment has forced the restaurant to relocate.

Just as before, though, Neighbour’s will be sticking around the neighbourhood for a little longer, this time moving to Victoria Drive and 35th Avenue – just four blocks from its original spot.

In preparation for its move to the new 5108 Victoria Drive address, the restaurant will pause operations as of April 2. According to a release, the closure should only last about two weeks before the restaurant is able to “resume pickup and delivery and be fully operational including dine-in service by the end of the month.”

The new location will offer the same amount of seating as its current location, but more parking will be available this time around.

Neighbour’s Restaurant & Pizza House offers Italian food with a Greek touch, with dishes like Fettuccine Alfredo, souvlaki, Greek fries, spanakopita, and pizzas.

The restaurant was featured on the Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here! series in 2014, headed by personality John Catucci.

Address: 5108 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (as of the end of April)

