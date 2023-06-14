Calling all deal hunters! There’s a yoga warehouse sale that will help you keep your wellness goals top of mind this summer.

Halfmoon and B Yoga are hosting their first-ever warehouse sale in Burnaby this week. You’ll find discounts from both brands on everything from your staple classics to all-time favourite products including yoga mats, bolsters, and other tools for your practice.

“We’ll have a selection of mats, bolsters, eye pillows, meditation cushions, blankets, blocks, and much much more,” said the brands on their event page. “From must-have yoga essentials to meditation products made on site, we’ve got you covered.”

Plus, products from brand partners Lover’s Tempo and Province Apothecary will also be on sale.

The Archive Sale bills itself as an “unforgettable shopping experience with a wide range of high-quality movement, mindfulness and recovery products at irresistible prices up to 60% off.”

Want to shop the sale? You can secure a spot for free by signing up for the event. This sale is in-person only and will only run while supplies last. All sales will be final and credit will be the only payment accepted. There is free parking available at the event and shoppers are asked to leave large bags and purses at home as only small purses/wallets will be permitted inside the sale.

Where: Suite 101 – 6741 Cariboo Road, Burnaby

When: