Part of Yaletown blocked as crews fight morning apartment fire

Part of Yaletown was blocked to the public Tuesday morning as emergency crews fought a fire that broke out as police dealt with a man in a mental health crisis.

The Vancouver Police Department said they first received the call about the man in crisis near Richard and Helmcken streets, and as officers talked with the man, a fire broke out in his suite.

After that, heavily armed officers broke down his door and arrested him.

“Residents of the building were evacuated out of precaution. The man was taken to jail and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Tania Visintin said. “Vancouver Fire Rescue Services remains on scene assessing the building.”

Residents had to leave their buildings and police taped off Richards Street between Nelson and Smithe streets. One resident who spoke with Daily Hive shared concern for the state of his unit with all the water used to fight the fire.

Police began letting people back into the area around 9 am, but remain on scene.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali