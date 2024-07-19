NewsCrime

Section of popular Yaletown cordoned off due to police incident

A police incident in Yaletown led to road closures Friday morning as officers cordoned off the scene of an apparent crime.

Police vehicles and tape were visible in the area of Hamilton and Helmcken streets, and officers were seen working.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department’s media relations team for more details.

This is the second time in two weeks that crime has led to heavy police response and road closures in Yaletown. On July 10, officers shut down Hamilton Street after someone opened fire on the busy area just after 8 am. A local bar and lounge was apparently the intended target of the drive-by shooting.

