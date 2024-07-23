Police say they’ve made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver Monday evening.

The violence appeared to be random, as none of the three victims knew each other or their attacker, Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The stabbing spree started around 9:40 pm when a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the back near Nelson Street. Minutes later, police received a 911 call about a 41-year-old man who was stabbed near Granville and Davie streets. Then, just before 10 pm, a 32-year-old was stabbed near Granville and Nelson Streets.

Officers arrested one suspect downtown and say the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Ken Sim released a statement calling the news of the stabbings “deeply unsettling,” especially following the discovery of two women’s bodies in the waters off Vancouver beaches on Sunday and Monday.

“Though these incidents are unrelated, they have shaken our community. My heartfelt thoughts are with the victims and their families during this extremely challenging time,” Sim said.

He assured the city police are working on both cases, and encouraged Vancouverites to come together to support each other.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbings or has information about the attacks is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-254.