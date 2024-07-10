The Vancouver Police Department was on scene in Yaletown Wednesday morning while responding to an incident.

Cruisers could be seen in front of Analog Coffee and along Hamilton Street. Hamilton was cordoned off with police tape and closed to the public between Davie and Helmcken streets.

A witness tells Daily Hive he heard noises, like what could have been four to five gunshots, just after 8 am before police arrived.

The Vancouver Police Department has yet to respond to questions about what happened Wednesday morning, and no updates have been posted on social media.

An officer Daily Hive spoke with at the scene said they couldn’t confirm whether shots had been fired, but said there was no danger to the public. Other officers were speaking to witnesses and canvassing local businesses for information.

More to come…