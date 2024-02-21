NewsTransportationUrbanized

Wrong-way driver causes chaos at Vancouver intersection

Feb 21 2024, 1:25 am
partchimp/Reddit

A dashcam video shared online captured a chaotic scene at a Vancouver intersection after a seemingly confused driver drove in the wrong direction.

A driver can be seen heading in the wrong direction near 12th Avenue and Commercial Driver, indicating they wanted to turn left and forced oncoming traffic to swerve away and eventually halt.

FYI 12th ave. and Commercial has a new traffic pattern. You can’t turn left from 7 am-7 pm now.
byu/partchimp invancouver


Not only was the driver in the wrong lane, but to make matters worse, signage indicated that drivers are not permitted to turn left within certain hours.

According to the City of Vancouver, the temporary no-left turn restrictions are from 7 am to 7 pm at Commercial and 12th “to help facilitate the construction of the new development on the SW corner and to maintain the capacity of east and westbound traffic.”

The temporary restrictions were put in place in early January.

