"Never looked back": Moving from Canada a popular, controversial choice

Moving away from Canada is becoming a popular, if not necessary, choice for folks who can no longer afford to live in this country.

However, it’s also a controversial one for some.

In recent months, we’ve published several stories about people moving away from Canada for brighter prospects elsewhere.

Recent stats from FarHomes, a real estate platform, suggest record numbers of Canadians are at least travelling to Mexico, if not moving there permanently, but that isn’t the only place people are choosing to relocate to.

We spoke to Sheryl Novak last week, who has lived in Mexico for over 10 years and has found a happy life in the country she now calls home. We also did a piece about a 27-year-old who had enough of Canada and was moving to the USA.

While some echo these sentiments, many aren’t convinced that leaving the country is the best way to secure a brighter future.

Our story about Novak sparked countless comments that weighed both the pros and cons of moving to a country like Mexico, with some saying that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“If you are retiring, some Mexican destinations will make life easier. If you can live modestly,” said one reader in a comment.

Others also shared their success stories.

“We have lived in Mexico for over twenty years and have never looked back. We ran a business until two years ago and are now retired. My husband had a heart attack and cancer, and the medical treatment was excellent,” another comment said.

Some stated it was their goal.

“I have definitely already been making my plan to retire in Mexico.”

However, not everyone was sold on the idea.

“All countries have pros and cons. I lived for six months in the Philippines (not quite Mexico, but a lot of similarities), and it really is a trade-off. You’re just trading one set of problems for another set of problems.”

Novak told us that it’s a double-edged sword due to factors like gentrification, with the influx of foreigners raising prices for locals.

The story we published about the 27-year-old also sparked countless comments from people who wished they could move to the USA.

“If I had dual citizenship and family in the US to give a hand, I would move to the US in a heartbeat. But I don’t, so I’m stuck here hoping that things will improve within my lifetime,” one comment stated.

“Moving away from Canada is making sense by the minute,” said another comment.



Others weren’t convinced.

“Moving to America makes sense if you are a MAGA. America is not a safe country anymore.”

Why are people moving from Canada?

It might be obvious why people are choosing to leave the country.

Cost-of-living concerns are at an all-time high; the cost of housing in major cities has never been higher, and inflation has caused the prices of necessities to soar.

Last year, Toronto realtor Morgan Little outlined several reasons why he thinks Canadians are leaving.

In a YouTube video, he points to job opportunities, education, the weather, healthcare, travel, politics and, of course, the cost of living as the primary motivators.

According to a report from late last year, it’s not just Canadians who are leaving, as immigrants are also leaving Canada.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) report states that immigrant retention has become a significant problem for Canada.

“Simply put, if Canada cannot deliver for newcomers and help them become Canadian in their passports and in their hearts, we may soon be discussing our prosperity in the past tense,” said ICC CEO Daniel Bernhard.

“After giving Canada a try, growing numbers of immigrants are saying ‘no thanks,'” he added.

There are countless threads on Reddit, routinely filled with hundreds of comments, of people sharing their experiences with moving from Canada or toying with the idea.

Have you considered leaving Canada for greener pastures? Let us know in the comments.