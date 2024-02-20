A serious crash in Burnaby over the weekend left one young woman dead, and now her friend’s family is organizing an online fundraiser to help their daughter and two critically injured friends.

Burnaby RCMP says the fatal crash happened around 3:45 am on Sunday, February 18. One vehicle with four passengers had pulled over to the side of Highway 1 near the Sprott Street off-ramp, and another vehicle, an SUV, travelling the same direction hit it.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of everyone involved,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release. “This is a tragedy that will affect so many.”

“The driver of the second vehicle was released from the scene with minor injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision,” the release continued.

Jennifer Miller, whose daughter was injured in the crash, told Daily Hive that the four young women had been out celebrating one of their birthdays and took an Uber home together.

Her daughter was sick in the backseat, and she says the driver pulled over to help.

“Her friend was holding her hair on the side of the road. Her friend screamed her name in absolute fear. Next thing my daughter knew, she was over the median in the grass/gravel,” Miller said.

Miller told Daily Hive that the girl who died at the scene was sitting in the middle seat and she does not know if the Uber driver was hurt.

An Uber spokesperson said the company is still trying to get in touch with the driver and the customer who ordered the trip.

“The details of this crash are heartbreaking. We offer our deepest sympathies to all those impacted and stand ready to support law enforcement however we can as they investigate.”

As for Miller, her daughter’s life has been upended by the tragedy.

“My daughter and her friends will forever be changed. These girls LOVED each other. They had dreams, goals, aspirations, and lives. They laughed hard, they lived hard, and they loved Hard. Our lives are forever changed, and we’re devastated,” she said, adding that the names of those involved will not be released out of respect for the other girl’s parents.

Miller is asking the community for $5,000 in donations to help the young women and their families take time off work to recover and grieve the loss of their friend.

The online fundraiser had almost reached its financial goal as of Monday morning; however, many in the community have shared that they are shocked and the tragedy has not sunk in.

“The girls had plans of moving in together just to afford rent, going to college in Vancouver, they had goals, dreams,” Miller wrote. “And now they are going to have to learn a new reality.”

Burnaby RCMP declined to give more details about the crash, instead referring Daily Hive to BC Highway Patrol, which has taken over the investigation. BC Highway Patrol has not responded to a request for comment.