World's largest Vaisakhi Parade kicks off in Surrey (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Surrey is the place to be this weekend as hundreds of thousands of people came out to the Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, April 22.

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade was organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar and this year is the first year there’s been a parade since 2019.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The Vaisakhi parade began at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple and featured floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

The procession had over 2,500 participants and hundreds of booths lined the parade route.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at temples and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi. The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva and langar — two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Seva translates to selfless service and langar is the term used to describe the common kitchen where food is served at a gurdwara (Sikh temple).

Most gurdwaras in the world have a larger langar hall where people of all backgrounds, races, and religions are welcome to enjoy a free communal vegetarian meal.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

