Vibrant Vaisakhi TransLink bus set to debut at Metro Vancouver parades (PHOTOS)
Metro Vancouver’s Vaisakhi parades will be extra festive this year thanks to a new addition to the TransLink fleet.
For the first time ever, TransLink has wrapped a bus with a special design to celebrate Vaisakhi.
“It is one of the holiest days in the Sikh calendar as it marks the formation of the Order of the Khalsa more than 300 years ago,” said TransLink in an update.
“Vaisakhi’s also celebrated by people of Indian descent as a festival of harvest and renewal, as well as a time to meet friends and family,” said TransLink.
You can find the art-wrapped bus at both Vaisakhi parades in Metro Vancouver this month. The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is happening on Saturday, April 15 and the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade is the following week on Saturday, April 22.
If you want to ride on this bus, it will be doing the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus route, said TransLink.
Here are the details for the upcoming Vaisakhi parades:
Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2023
When: April 15, 2023
Time: 9 am to 3:30 pm. The parade will begin at 10 am.
Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2023
When: April 22, 2023
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free