700,000 people expected at Surrey Vaisakhi event and traffic will be impacted

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is returning this weekend for its first event since 2019, and the city’s police department is encouraging commuters and attendees to be prepared for the massive crowds.

Surrey RCMP has announced that number of road closures will be in place due to the highly anticipated parade happening on Saturday, April 22.

Translink also shared that organizers anticipate that up to 700,000 people are expected to attend the Vaisakhi parade, and encouraged attendees to take transit to the celebrations.

You might also like: Enjoy over 50 free concerts at Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is returning this spring (PHOTOS)

Theatre Under The Stars returns for a heartfelt and magical summer season

The procession of over 2,500 participants will begin at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple and include a variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups. It will travel along 124th Street and then turn left onto 75th Avenue.

Finally, the parade will head down 76th Avenue and onto 128th Street before winding its way back to the Temple.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade road closures will be in place from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm on April 22, with possible travel delays between 72 Avenue to 88 Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard.

Residents do not need a permit to pass through the closed area, though they will need to show their BC driver’s licence to officials at the checkpoints to be admitted into affected areas.

Surrey RCMP is encouraging families to have safety plans in place to ensure that everyone stays together in the throng of people. The detachment shared that they have responded to dozens of incidents of missing children or elderly persons during previous Vaisakhi celebrations.

We look forward to coming together for the Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade and celebrating this community event alongside families and residents, says Corporal Sarbjit Sangha, Media Relations Officer, in a release. Having a plan in place with your family and friends prior to the event can be very helpful to ensure everyone stays safe throughout the celebration.

Surrey RCMP’s safety plan suggestions include taking a family photo before leaving the house, having a pre-planned meeting place, ensuring all family members have a form of ID and your contact info, and keeping an eye on children at all times.

If a family member goes missing, Surrey RCMP asks that you notify the nearest police officer, and keep a current photo of your child with you in the event that you need to describe them.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the gathered crowds.

Attendees will also see a TransLink bus wrapped with a special design to celebrate Vaisakhi.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free