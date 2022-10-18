Complaints about BC healthcare at their highest point in a decade

The healthcare system in BC has been heavily tested over the last couple of years, and now a new investigation from the BC Ombudsperson reveals that complaints are at their highest in a decade, according to the 2021/22 annual report.

An in-depth look into the BC healthcare system was part of a more comprehensive systemic overview and analysis of public services in BC, which includes complaints about housing, taxes, WorkSafe BC, and even BCLC.

According to a statement from the BC Ombudsperson, it received almost 1,300 complaints and enquiries about programs and services provided by the BC Ministry of Health and BC’s health authorities.

Ministry of Health leads public bodies in complaint volume

A dubious honour, but the BC Ministry of Health had the most complaints by volume out of all public bodies in BC, with 511.

Second place was ICBC with 487, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development followed behind with 477 to round out the top three.

Complaints that were investigated

A general overview of the BC Ombudsperson report shows that complaints revolve around a few key issues, which include visitor restrictions in long-term care, surgical delays, COVID-19 measures, and quality of care or access to services.

The report has several stories of people who have been impacted, including one that involves a leg amputation surgery delay. Claudette went to the office of the Ombudsperson over concerns about a delay in a leg amputation surgery for her husband.

“Claudette’s husband’s leg amputation surgery had been delayed, and they were not advised of a new date. As a result of our investigation, the surgery was expedited.”

In a separate case in Fraser Health, a complaint alleged that because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the use of a communal phone was restricted.

“This concerned us as denying involuntarily detained people access to the phone could be contrary to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

After an investigation, Fraser Health staff suggested denying access to the phone was an error.

In another case, a woman whose 97-year-old mother was living in assisted living was concerned about the care she was receiving. The Assisted Living Registrar (ALR) investigated but found the daughter’s concerns unsubstantiated.

“We reviewed the investigation,” states the BC Ombudsperson.

“It appeared that all the available records had not been obtained or reviewed by the ALR in the course of their investigation.”

In another dramatic case out of Fraser Health, Carmen contacted the Ombudsperson about her sister Aisha being involuntarily admitted and detained at Surrey Memorial Hospital under the Mental Health Act.

“Carmen said her sister was not notified of her rights upon admission to the hospital.”

The BC Ombudsperson notes that the legally required forms were not completed.

“We also found that Aisha’s consent for treatment contained a vague description of her course of treatment with no specific recommendations by the attending physician.”

The report says there was a warrant to apprehend and detain Aisha with no expiry date under the Mental Health Act.

The report goes into the details of several more complaints directed to BC health and other provincial agencies.