Company fined $109k after worker caught in machinery in Vancouver

A local cleaning services company has been fined by WorkSafeBC following an incident where a worker was seriously hurt after getting caught in machinery at a job site in Vancouver.

Acciona Facility Services Canada Limited has now been fined more than $109,000, and WorkSafeBC classifies this as a “high-risk violation.”

It says, “This firm was providing cleaning services for a poultry processing plant. As a worker was cleaning a machine, the worker became caught in a running auger and sustained serious injuries.”

An investigation by WorkSafeBC determined that the machine had not been locked out at the time of the incident, and it was routine practice to run machinery during cleaning and sanitizing.

“In addition, no written lockout procedures were available. The firm failed to ensure that when lockout was required, energy-isolating devices were secured in the safe position using locks in accordance with procedures made available to all workers required to work on the equipment.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Acciona Canada for comment.