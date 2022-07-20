SPOILER ALERT: Today’s Wordle answer will be revealed. Come back later if you haven’t played yet.

A pesky last letter is forming a frustrating Wordle answer pattern today and the death of plenty of winning streaks.

Wordlers might see a similar pattern among other players’ answers, including a lot of green except for that maddening last letter.

It’s just one of those Wordle days, huh? At least we made it to mid-week…

Part of the allure of the popular puzzle game is that you can easily share your answers on social media and with friends.

Wordle 396 features a common pattern today, mostly because there are so many similar-looking words. Definitely a lot of “trike,” “tribe,” “trice,” and “tripe,” guesses this morning and maybe even a few Hail Mary non-word guesses like “trixe” and “trize” (we’ve all been there).

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

It’s turned into a bit of a cliché to share your answers with friends and strangers on the internet. Cliché? Maybe even a bit of a… TRITE?

Here’s how the Wednesday Wordle crowd reacted to today’s frustrating answer. At least there’s always tomorrow, Wordlers. Keep your heads up, you’re not alone.

here’s how i know there is a god and they’re out to get me Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩

⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — ale (@gummygramps) July 20, 2022

I’m speechless out of shock! This is the first time I’ve lost in Wordle. Let’s record this date. And cry 😭 At least I played well.#Wordle396 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨

🟨🟨⬛🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Anupam Choudhury (@CaptainOkona) July 20, 2022

#Wordle396 X/6*

I don’t need thoughts and prayers. Longest streak ever… ruined…

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 pic.twitter.com/SIQhlMcsAt — Petal Aladin (@PetalAladin) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 So, this is how it ends. Freedom at last. ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 pic.twitter.com/IW0MilZ0it — David R. Kerry (@ManticorePrime) July 19, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF — Holypunisher (@holypuny) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 I lost my streak!😭😭😭😭 ⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 pic.twitter.com/EFRcbRWtYD — Conrad2 Moves (@Cee2Moves) July 20, 2022

One of those ones today!#Wordle 396 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Mason T. Becker (@MasonTBecker) July 20, 2022

#Wordle396 X/6 🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠

This loss be worth a tweet. — Rishabh Anand (@RishabhAaaanand) July 19, 2022

Arhhhg! The dreaded double letter got me. (As much of a hint as I will give) Ah well. Tomorrow starts another. #Wordle #Wordle396 Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟨⬛🟨⬛

🟩⬛🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — James Robinson (@Monaisnotamused) July 20, 2022

You gotta be kidding me. 🤔🤦‍♂️😆Wordle 396 X/6 ⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨

🟩🟨⬜🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 6/6 That pesky fifth letter! ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Hilary Buck #FBPE🕷💙💚 (@Hlrybuck) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 6/6 ⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩one of those. Grrr — ann hyland (@annhyland101) July 20, 2022

I get why we all quit playing this game 🙃🙃 Wordle 396 X/6 ⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 — Axel 🌥 (@gain_ctrl) July 20, 2022

Finally got my ass after 183 correct answers Wordle 396 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜

⬜🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 — Scigirl3 (@Kwentzhunter) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 🟩🟨🟨🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 A streak of 91 comes grinding to a halt.

So frustrating!#Wordle396 — Tipperarypaul (@Tipperarypaul) July 20, 2022

#Wordle396

My first loss! Oh how it hurts 😭 Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Jenny Smith (@LawlessJenny) July 19, 2022

Wordle 396 6/6 ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

I have never used this word in my life. — BRITA NICY (@britanicya) July 19, 2022

Wordle 396 6/6 ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Blimey back to rotten guesses 😬😡 pic.twitter.com/SUXiNX0ZYE — The Dowager Murphy of the Isle of Barry (@Johnsbigsister) July 19, 2022

That second word did it for me and with all the Wordle 396 X posts it looks like it was a pretty lucky guess. Wordle 396 3/6 ⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle #Wordle396 pic.twitter.com/HzBCXhyYOx — 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) July 20, 2022