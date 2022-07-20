VentureTechCurated

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jul 20 2022, 2:22 pm
FP Creative/Shutterstock

SPOILER ALERT: Today’s Wordle answer will be revealed. Come back later if you haven’t played yet.

A pesky last letter is forming a frustrating Wordle answer pattern today and the death of plenty of winning streaks.

Wordlers might see a similar pattern among other players’ answers, including a lot of green except for that maddening last letter.

It’s just one of those Wordle days, huh? At least we made it to mid-week…

Part of the allure of the popular puzzle game is that you can easily share your answers on social media and with friends.

Wordle 396 features a common pattern today, mostly because there are so many similar-looking words. Definitely a lot of “trike,” “tribe,” “trice,” and “tripe,” guesses this morning and maybe even a few Hail Mary non-word guesses like “trixe” and “trize” (we’ve all been there).

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

It’s turned into a bit of a cliché to share your answers with friends and strangers on the internet. Cliché? Maybe even a bit of a… TRITE?

Here’s how the Wednesday Wordle crowd reacted to today’s frustrating answer. At least there’s always tomorrow, Wordlers. Keep your heads up, you’re not alone.

Ty Jadah
